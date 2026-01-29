Wine, comedy and gardening: Here's what's happening on the Central Coast this weekend

From wine festivals to improv comedy, there’s a little something for everyone happening across the Central Coast this weekend. Here are six local events taking place from Thursday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 1.

Cambria Art & Wine Festival

Thursday, Jan. 29-Sunday, Feb. 1

The Cambria Art & Wine Festival combines local art with Central Coast wines in a perfect pairing. This multi-day celebration kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday, featuring seminars, wine tastings, and more. Tickets are available on the Chamber of Commerce website.

1-Day Improv Festival

Saturday, Jan. 31; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; 2188 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo

Comedy lovers, get ready to laugh! The First Annual 1-Day Improv Festival takes over the San Luis Obispo Grange Hall on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the main show at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online.

13th Annual Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Conservation Symposium

Saturday, Jan. 31; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Green thumbs can learn from the 13th Annual Santa Barbara Botanic Garden Conservation Symposium on Saturday morning. "Plant With Purpose: Growing Resilience Through Native Plants" takes place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets to attend the event in-person are sold out, but you can attend virtually for free.

“Fly Me to the Moon”

Saturday, Jan. 31; 11 a.m.-noon; 1550 S. College Dr., Santa Maria

The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society presents "Fly Me to the Moon" on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon at First Christian Church of Santa Maria. This free concert requires reservations, so don't wait to secure a spot for your family.

Multiflora Garden Club’s Free Seed Swap

Saturday, Jan. 31; 10 a.m.-noon; 610 Main Street, Templeton

Gardeners, the Multiflora Garden Club's Free Seed Swap happens Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the Templeton Community Center on Main Street. Bring seeds to trade or just come browse what's available – it's completely free.

Dine Out Santa Maria Style: 2026 Restaurant Month

Now-Feb. 13

Dine Out Santa Maria Style: Restaurant Month continues through February 13. Participating restaurants are offering special menu deals throughout the Santa Maria Valley. It's the perfect excuse to try that restaurant you've been meaning to visit.

