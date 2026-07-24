Meet KSBY’s Academic Athlete of the Month: Henry Esola

San Luis Obispo High School senior Henry Esola is July’s Academic Student Athlete of the Month sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union.

Esola says swimming has been more than a sport; it's been a constant throughout most of his life.

He began competitive swimming as a child and qualified for the Junior Olympics at a young age. He went on to make the varsity swim team and qualify for the CIF championships as a freshman.

He graduated with a 4.4 GPA and is a two-time swim team captain and three-year water polo player. His dedication to the pool extends beyond competition, as he also coaches younger swimmers.

"I think it's just the feeling in the water," Esola said. "I know there's something different about it. Just being able to swim and just get through a practice."

He said coaching has become one of the most rewarding parts of his swimming journey.

"Coming back to coach, it's just amazing seeing the impact you can make on the little ones, especially the little cubs group," he said.

Esola's senior year looked much different than he expected after an injury during his junior season forced him out of his specialty events: the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard individual medley. The injury also kept him from playing water polo during his senior year.

"Almost losing something that I've done for 13 years now ... that was really difficult," Esola said.

Instead of stepping away from the sport, Esola spent months in physical therapy and rehabilitation. He continued competing in other events, qualified for CIF, remained a leader for his teammates and returned to his signature events this season, where he posted personal-best times.

His coach and father, Mario Esola, said Henry’s response to adversity is what makes him stand out.

"I think the proudest thing about that journey was the perseverance," his coach said. "The setback, of course, was disappointing, but having the ability to pivot and also to make that recovery and put in the work to try and get back to, and beyond, where he was when he had the injury."

His mother, Christina, said that resilience has always defined her son.

"When times get tough, you still have to get that effort out there," she said. "The race might not be your best race, but you're going to learn something from everything you do. I'm super proud of him and what he's accomplished and where he's going."

After graduation, Esola plans to attend Cal Poly, where he will study engineering. He also hopes to continue swimming on the university's club team while continuing to coach the next generation of young athletes.