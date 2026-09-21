Meet KSBY’s Academic Athlete of the Month: Kate Harrington

It’s hard to say if a court, field, or pool is Kate Harrington’s throne, because she ruled them all during her time at Paso Robles High School.

A recent graduate, Harrington maintained a 4.63 GPA while competing as a four-sport varsity athlete in flag football, water polo, basketball, and beach volleyball at Paso High.

During her senior year, she was named league MVP in both basketball and water polo and most recently earned the Academic Athlete of the Month award sponsored by CoastHills Credit Union.

“I was so happy for her!” said Harrington’s friend Tori Holbrook. “Kate works really hard – she balances so many sports, she balances all AP classes, and it’s, I mean, it’s inspiration for me, as an athlete, as well.”

Harrington was at her college orientation at UC Davis Friday, but once walked the hallways at Paso Robles High School and excelled at almost everything she did.

Balancing classes and competition, Harrington carved out time to volunteer and became a celebrated teammate and leader wherever she showed up - field, court, pool, and home.

“I sometimes can’t be there, and she will fill in for me, do stuff for me, and just help me out in general,” Harrington’s brother, Bryan Harrington, said. “She’s a wonderful sister, and I’m happy to be her brother.

Harrington is planning to study animal science at UC Davis and hopes to one day become a veterinarian.

“She’s just achieved so many things in her life, and I feel that she’ll achieve even more as the years come,” friend of Harrington, Jessika Baier, said.

Click here to nominate a student for KSBY's Academic Athlete of the Month.