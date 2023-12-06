City of Atascadero announces new police chief

The City of Atascadero has announced the selection of a new police chief.

If confirmed by the City Council next week, Daniel B. Suttles will start his new job as Chief of Police on January 8, 2024.

In September, city officials announced that then-Police Chief Robert Masterson had been released from his employment agreement. He had been on leave for about a week. City officials cited “incompatible management styles” as the reason for the decision.

Suttles comes to Atascadero from the Bear Valley Police Department in Kern County where he has been the Chief of Police since 2022.

According to the city, his law enforcement career spans 20 years. Most of that time was spent with the Glendale Police Department. He has also worked as a home mortgage loan officer and served as a Reconnaissance Marine in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Suttles is married and has three sons.