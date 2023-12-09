Neil Young releases new album and signs autographs at Atascadero record store

Traffic Records is a small, independent record store in Atascadero, so imagine the surprise of both the store owner and fans when music icon Neil Young asked if he could hold an event there for the release of his new album, "Before and After."

Store owner Manuel Barba announced the event a couple of days ago and word spread quickly with a line of people stretching around the block early Friday -- about a thousand fans all trying to get their hands on 300 copies of the vinyl LP of Young's new album. They were also trying to get a chance to meet him in person.

Starting around noon, Young met fans and signed copies of the record but was at the store for only about an hour before the records were sold out. Then it was back on the bus and he headed out of town.

So why Traffic Records in Atascadero?

Barba says he first met Young and his wife, actress Darryl Hannah, when they stopped into the store a few years ago. They've stayed in touch off and on through the years but it was still a surprise when he got the call a few days ago.

"Less than a week ago, they picked up the phone and they called the store directly and they asked if we'd be interested in hosting Neil's only live appearance for the release of his album today," Barba explained.

The vinyl LPs were gone quickly, but Young left a few signed CDs.

Fans continued to show up and were disappointed that he'd come and gone so quickly, but there was a buzz in the air for those who'd met him. They all said how gracious he was and couldn't stop talking about how his wife hung out and chatted with those in line.

Young apparently visits and stays in Atascadero fairly often. He wandered into Traffic Records a few years ago when he was staying at the Carlton Hotel across the street.