Road closure for San Marcos Road Repair and Stabilization Project starts on Monday in Atascadero

This important project will construct a soldier pile retaining wall to stabilize the section of roadway located ¼ miles south of Los Altos Road that failed during the January 2023 storms.
Posted at 11:17 PM, Oct 29, 2023
Posted at 11:17 PM, Oct 29, 2023

In Atascadero, starting on Monday, the San Marcos Road will be closed for construction at the San Marcos Road Repair and Stabilization Project Site.

This project will build a soldier pile retaining wall to stabilize the section of the roadway located a quarter mile south of Los Altos Road that failed during the January 2023 Storms.

This road closure is not expected to have a significant impact on residents since there are other alternate routes to properties on both sides of the project site.

There will be traffic signage to notify drivers of the closure at locations that will allow for taking alternate routes.

The project is expected to take approximately two months to complete.

