California Lottery reveals winner of $5M scratcher ticket sold in Cambria

California State Lottery
The winning $5 million scratcher ticket sold at the Cambria General Store.
Posted at 5:41 PM, Nov 21, 2023
The California Lottery has revealed the winner of a $5 million scratcher ticket that was sold at the Cambria General Store in August.

Clyde Stokely says he has played California Lottery Scratchers games for years and couldn't believe it when he scratched off his $20 ticket to reveal the big prize.

“I was excited, of course. I had to look at it a bunch of times in my vehicle to make sure I wasn’t seeing 26 instead of 28,” Stokely told the California Lottery. “I also looked at it a bunch of times at home and had the confirmation I needed. I won!”

The owner of the Cambria General Store received $25,000 from the California Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

