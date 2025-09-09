Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Central Coast earns multiple honors in 2025 Sunset Travel Awards

Sunset Magazine released its 2025 Sunset Travel Awards last week, naming the best travel areas in the West, and the Central Coast took home some of the honors.

In the "Where to Go: Beautiful Beaches" category, three out of the five winners are in our own backyard: Montecito, Avila Beach and Pismo Beach.

"Being named one of the West's best beaches by Sunset Magazine is an honor," said Gordon Jackson, Director of Tourism and Events for the Pismo Beach Conference and Visitors Bureau. "It reflects the heart of our community, the warmth of our locals, and the breathtaking experiences that make Pismo Beach a destination people return to again and again."

Sunset at Pismo Pier

Sunset's staff stated that Pismo "embodies Western living, with its excellent surf, charming restaurants, and ample access to wildlife."

Montecito was highlighted for its riveting botanical gardens, new restaurant openings and beach. Avila Beach was praised for its ample trails and bike paths, hot springs resorts and its farmers market that happens on Fridays.

Avila Beach

The other two winners were Carlsbad and Ventura County Coast.

The total list is made up of 29 categories, ranging from "Cruises" to "Where to Stay: Best in Hawaii."

Local businesses also received some recognition, such as Hotel Californian in the "Where to Stay: Coastal Gems" and Hotel San Luis Obispo in "Where to Stay: Wine Country Escapes."

The full list of categories and winners can be found here.

