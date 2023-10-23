Buellton, Solvang women killed in crash west of Hwy 101 Sunday night

Two women were killed and a man injured in a crash on Santa Rosa Road Sunday night.

It happened around 5:12 p.m. on the road west of Highway 101 and between Lompoc and Buellton.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Cassidy Falk, 23, of Solvang was driving a 2022 Chevy eastbound on Santa Rosa Road at approximately 60 mph when her vehicle drifted over the double yellow lines and crash into an oncoming 2004 Chevy going about 40 mph.

Falk and her passenger, identified as Alia Griffin, 23, of Buellton, both died at the scene.

The other driver, identified as Morgan Bouslaugh, 22, of Buellton, was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of major injuries, some of which were internal, according to a CHP press release.

The crash remains under investigation.