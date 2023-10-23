UPDATE: Two people died in crash along Highway 1 near Lompoc

UPDATE (7:20 PM): Santa Barbara County Fire confirmed two people died in a crash along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc.

Authorities said one patient suffered critical injuries and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Units remain on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

—

Santa Barbara County Fire is responding to a traffic collision along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM.

Santa Barbara County Fire said units are “actively involved on scene.”

No word on how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities have not disclosed how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. We will have more information once it becomes available.