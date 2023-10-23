Watch Now
UPDATE: Two people died in crash along Highway 1 near Lompoc

Posted at 6:33 PM, Oct 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-22 22:24:01-04

UPDATE (7:20 PM): Santa Barbara County Fire confirmed two people died in a crash along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road near Lompoc.

Authorities said one patient suffered critical injuries and was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Units remain on scene.

The cause is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County Fire is responding to a traffic collision along Highway 1 and Santa Rosa Road.

The incident occurred around 5:30 PM.

Santa Barbara County Fire said units are “actively involved on scene.”

No word on how many vehicles were involved.

Authorities have not disclosed how many people were injured.

This is a developing story. We will have more information once it becomes available.

