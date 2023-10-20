SpaceX planning for early-morning launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base

An early-morning launch is planned from Vandenberg Space Force Base Saturday.

SpaceX announced its targeting 12:47 a.m. on Oct. 21 for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from SLC-4E.

The launch will carry 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit.

If the launch does not go as its original planned time, there are three backup opportunities between 1:23 a.m. and 3 a.m., according to SpaceX.

Six additional backup opportunities are available starting at 11:26 p.m. Saturday until 2:50 a.m. Sunday.

About five minutes prior to launch, a live webcast from SpaceX will be available.

The booster supporting the mission has been used 15 previous times. Following stage separation, the rocket's first stage is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You Droneship in the Pacific Ocean. No sonic booms are expected to be heard locally.