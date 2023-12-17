Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityMorro Bay

Actions

Famous sculptor creates marine life statues for new plaza in Morro Bay

Peter Hazel's artwork has been featured at the Burning Man and Former President Jimmy Carter's residence
peter hazel sculptures.png
ksby/Kenny Nichols
World-renowned artist, Peter Hazel, was commissioned to build two sculptures for the new Harborwalk Plaza in Morro Bay.
peter hazel sculptures.png
Posted at 7:33 PM, Dec 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-16 22:33:57-05

Community members in Morro Bay may have noticed two new sculptures along Embarcadero.

The giant octopus and sea otter Taki and Molly are the latest addition to the Harborwalk Plaza.

Peter Hazel, the artist commissioned to create the art pieces, drove the sculptures from Reno, Nevada.

Hazel said he encouraged kids to climb the giant octopus when it is open to the public.

"They can climb all over it and get up and photoshop, and hang off an arm or stand on an arm," Hazel said. "This thing is built for a lot of kids."

He adds that the sculpture is made of concrete and steel and is "built to last."

Hazel is a world-renowned artist who has created sculptures for the Burning Man events and Former President Jimmy Carter's residence.

Formerly a tile and granite contractor, Hazel said he started making art after seeing Gaudi's art while visiting Barcelona in 2008.

"Ten years ago, I thought, 'Geez, I want to do art.' And ten years later, here I am in this gorgeous town, eating fabulous food, (and) getting interviewed by the local television station. Come on, it's a dream come true," Hazel said.

The sculptures, Taki and Molly, are expected to be open to the public when Harborwalk Plaza opens early next year.

The owner, Cherise Hansson-League, tells KSBY that the plaza will include retail stores, a seafood restaurant, and 8 themed hotel rooms.

SEE ALSO:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg

More News In Your Community