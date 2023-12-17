Famous sculptor creates marine life statues for new plaza in Morro Bay

Community members in Morro Bay may have noticed two new sculptures along Embarcadero.

The giant octopus and sea otter Taki and Molly are the latest addition to the Harborwalk Plaza.

Peter Hazel, the artist commissioned to create the art pieces, drove the sculptures from Reno, Nevada.

Hazel said he encouraged kids to climb the giant octopus when it is open to the public.

"They can climb all over it and get up and photoshop, and hang off an arm or stand on an arm," Hazel said. "This thing is built for a lot of kids."

He adds that the sculpture is made of concrete and steel and is "built to last."

Hazel is a world-renowned artist who has created sculptures for the Burning Man events and Former President Jimmy Carter's residence.

Formerly a tile and granite contractor, Hazel said he started making art after seeing Gaudi's art while visiting Barcelona in 2008.

"Ten years ago, I thought, 'Geez, I want to do art.' And ten years later, here I am in this gorgeous town, eating fabulous food, (and) getting interviewed by the local television station. Come on, it's a dream come true," Hazel said.

The sculptures, Taki and Molly, are expected to be open to the public when Harborwalk Plaza opens early next year.

The owner, Cherise Hansson-League, tells KSBY that the plaza will include retail stores, a seafood restaurant, and 8 themed hotel rooms.