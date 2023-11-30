Paso Robles City Manager under investigation for allegation of physical altercation

Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis is under investigation after former mayoral candidate Michael Rivera claims he had an altercation with him earlier this month.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the agency is investigating an alleged physical altercation involving Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis, who is also the city’s former police chief.

Paso Robles Assistant City Attorney Isaac Rosen said the city is also reviewing the allegations.

The incident reportedly occurred during a Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group meeting on Nov. 6, 2023.

During a city council meeting the next day, Rivera described the incident. He said he attended the Nov. 6 meeting on behalf of someone else and claims that made Lewis upset.

“After a couple of more verbal exchanges, he then came towards me, grabbed me by the shoulder that this shook me up, and as he was walking away, slapped me on the shoulder[…] slapped me very aggressively on the shoulder,” Rivera said. “This shook me up.”

In a statement, Rosen explained that the Homeless Strategic Plan Working Group consists of approximately 35 stakeholders.

“The Working Group has held a series of working meetings and a series of public meetings where the general public was specifically invited to provide input,” Rosen said. “The meeting on November 6 was a working meeting of the Working Group to review the final draft of the plan.”

“My shoulder still hurts, but my psychological condition after this is worse," Rivera said during the Nov. 7 city council meeting. "It is outrageous that the city manager of our city, who is the former police chief, would lay hands on a citizen.”

KSBY News reached out to Rivera over the phone, and he said he stood by his comment.

“People have a right to participate in our government, and for somebody to tell a citizen where he can and can't be and then assault them for appearing at a public meeting in a public place is totally out of bounds. It is not right, and it shouldn't be tolerated,” Rivera said.

KSBY News also reached out to Lewis but we have not yet received a response.

“The City is cooperating fully with that investigation. Because the investigation is ongoing we cannot discuss this matter until the investigation is concluded,” Rosen said.

Rivera told KSBY News he is on his third medical treatment for a shoulder injury.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office.