Resort-style senior housing planned in Paso Robles

Shea Homes plans to build more than 400 resort-style homes for seniors in Paso Robles.

Called Nevina, the development will be one of the company’s first Trilogy Boutique Communities. The developer describes it as a “smaller scale amenitized community.” It will include a clubhouse offering various activities.

“They’re gonna be single-family homes, 55-plus ranging from 1,600 to 3,200 square feet and really they serve as a hub for you to explore Paso Robles wine region and be a member of our Trilogy Club which is gonna bring a resort-caliber lifestyle to the Paso region,” explained Preston Holdner, area president for Shea Homes.

Nivena will be located within the Viñedo Specific Plan, a master-planned community of more than 1,200 homes on the east side of Paso Robles.

In August, the Paso Robles Housing Authority broke ground on a 69-unit affordable housing complex at Viñedo called Sunrise Villas.

While the Trilogy development does not include an affordable housing element, Holdner believes the new construction will fill a need for senior housing. He adds that the Trilogy homes are already attracting attention from people across the state.

“When we have put information out about Trilogy coming to Paso Robles, locals and folks from southern and northern California are thrilled at the opportunity to get a chance to retire to such an incredible spot,” Holdner said.

“I think most recently there hasn’t been enough housing inventory across the board," said David Cooke, Paso Robles Housing Authority Executive Director. "The need keeps growing as the population gets larger. We can’t build fast enough to meet the need.”

The Housing Authority is also building an affordable housing development specifically for seniors that is unrelated to the Viñedo development. River Walk Terrace is located off of Niblick Road.

“The way that demand is growing in Paso, it would lead to all aspects of housing need to be filled,“ Cooke added.

Those interested in Trilogy's resort-style units can attend upcoming information sessions or find more information at SheaHomes.com/Nevina.

To apply to one of the Housing Authority's new developments, click here.

