90 percent of this year's storm damage repaired in San Luis Obispo

The City of San Luis Obispo is still recovering from the severe storms earlier this year.

The storms filled reservoirs and creeks causing flooding and damage to private and public property.

City officials say that while 90 percent of the damage to public areas has been repaired, there are still 14 major projects underway to get San Luis Obispo to pre-storm conditions.

For the following projects, work will continue between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and cause intermittent traffic delays, noise and dust.

Marsh Street Bridge Debris Removal

This project will restore the capacity of the Marsh Street Bridge near the Highway 101 entrance and exit.

The removal will re-establish creek flow from one side of the bridge upstream to the downstream side of the bridge.

This project will reduce flooding risk by removing accumulated debris deposited by last winter’s storm.

The city says this month-long project is currently under construction and is about 1/3 complete.

This work will continue over the next week and will also include the addition of large rocks along the banks to protect them from erosion.

Prefumo Creek Clearing

This project will restore the capacity of portions of Prefumo Creek near Los Osos Valley Road and reduce flooding risk by removing accumulated debris deposited by last winter’s storm.

In the first phase of this project, construction crews will install dewatering wells to remove shallow groundwater to access and remove accumulated debris.

Large trucks will be used to haul off the debris, but no trucking will occur between the hours of 8 and 9 a.m. or 2 to 4 p.m. in order to limit impacts to student drop-off and pick-up times at Laguna Middle School.

San Luis Drive Emergency Repair

Work is continuing along San Luis Drive near SLO High School to repair the eroded creek banks and ensure the safety of that neighborhood.

Scaffolding and rebar will be added to the bank walk, which will be sprayed with concrete to create a solid structural wall.

SLO Creek Bank Stabilization at Pismo and Johnson avenues

Work continues along the creek near the intersection of Pismo and Johnson avenues to repair the eroded creek bank and protect adjacent properties.

Crews will finish drilling to stabilize the soil and will begin scaffolding and placing rebar. Crews will spray concrete to create a solid structural wall to stabilize the creek bank.

Prefumo Grade Structure Replacement

The project designs have been approved and work will be going out to bid to repair the storm-damaged grade structure and protect the sewer line in this location.

This work will likely occur in late October or early November.

