Black Friday deals aren't the only thing drawing people to downtown SLO this weekend

The City of San Luis Obispo has brought back its 12 Days of Free Parking program and that was incentive enough for many people to shop downtown on Black Friday.

“Free parking for Black Friday — that’s pretty sweet,” said Steven Good, Cayucos resident.

Normally, the first hour in a downtown SLO parking garage is free. But after the first hour, it will cost you $3 an hour. Parking for an entire day will cost you $12.

Steven Good came to San Luis Obispo from Cayucos for Black Friday shopping with his friends. He says not having to pay for parking is a huge relief.

“It is just convenient not to have to worry about parking,” Good said.

The free parking program is an incentive for some people to drive downtown and support small businesses this holiday season.

“The parking has definitely had an impact on us. Today has been wonderful to see so many people coming out and shopping locally. There are people that are saying they are specifically here to shop local downtown,” said Jenny Kompolt, Owner of The Junk Girls.

Cameron Strobridge and her friend say the free parking was a motivator in their decision to shop downtown on Friday.

“We didn't feel rushed because we could just come down and knew the parking was free. We could hit all the shops, all the local places, kind of avoiding all the big box office stores and get downtown and support local business,” Strobridge said.

They got to downtown San Luis Obispo early in the day to shop for Christmas.

“A lot of stocking stuffers, a lot of Christmas presents going on here today,” Strobridge said.

“I do not like to pay for parking anywhere, so yeah, it’s a huge incentive that it’s not an extra expense for Christmas shopping,” she added.

Free parking in the parking structures will continue through this Sunday, Nov. 26, and for select days through New Year's Day.

