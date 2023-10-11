Cal Poly Technology Park 16,000 square-foot expansion underway

Cal Poly has broken ground on the second phase of its Technology Park expansion.

The project is aimed at providing additional space to engage with industry and other partners to support student success and meet local workforce and innovation needs.

The 16,200 square-foot expansion is the second in a multiphase plan to create a Cal Poly Tech Park campus.

“With the Tech Park, Cal Poly has created a unique opportunity for students and faculty to pursue advanced research, prospect startups and develop early and lasting relationships with industry and other partners,” said Jim Dunning, associate executive director, of Real Estate Development and Services at the Cal Poly Corporation.

The $12.2 million expansion is largely funded by a $6.7 million federal grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. U.S.

Rep. Salud Carbajal toured the construction site in early September with the project team.

Phase II of the project will build a new two-story building adjacent to the existing Mount Bishop Road complex.

The addition will include a mix of fully finished space ready for occupancy as well as spaces ready for custom tenant improvements.

Scheduled to open in September 2024, the expanded facility will provide space for faculty startups and opportunities for students to engage in sponsored research and development activities with entities that reside in the Tech Park.

