Cal Poly: Two fires started near campus Monday being investigated as arson

Cal Poly officials sent out a bulletin to students and staff Friday evening stating that the two fires near campus earlier this week are being investigated as arson.

The two small fires were started in the agriculture lands at the edge of Cal Poly's campus.

One was located behind Crop Science near Highway 1 and Stenner Creek Road. The other was between the Cal Poly Lemon Orchard and Mustang Village.

Those fires led to several road closures in the immediate area as fire crews responded to the scene. No evacuation orders or warnings were needed.

Fire crews were able to quickly gain control of the two fires and reported half an acre burned.

These fires were two of three fires that broke out in San Luis Obispo on Monday.

The Lizzie Fire broke out near the high school and police arrested a 15-year-old on suspicion of arson in connection to the fire.

It is unclear at this time if the arsons are related.