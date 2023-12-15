Going to Las Vegas just got easier; SLO County Regional Airport has a new flight option

It was all smiles as history was made at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport on Thursday.

“We're going to Las Vegas, and this is my first ever flight,” said Jackson Crow, who was traveling with his grandma and sister.

Dan Mather was on his way to support his niece.

“The National Finals Rodeo,” Mather said. “We have a niece that runs over there for the junior rodeo.”

Kyle Schmidt hopes to become a pilot one day.

“I have a YouTube channel called Airplane Guy 64, and we fly all over the country and film aircraft and inaugural flights and last flights,” Schmidt said.

He has over 400 model planes covered in autographs.

“SLO County Airport, in partnership with Alaska Airlines, launched a daily direct service flight to the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, and we're thrilled to offer this new route to our region,” said Courtney Pene, SLO County Regional Airport Deputy Dir. Planning and Outreach.

According to Alaska Airlines, this is also a connecting flight to Puerto Vallarta and Cabo.

“The E175 aircraft...fits 76 passengers, 12 in first and then the rest in the back, and it will go every day to and from. It comes in at about 7 p.m. into SLO stays overnight and it goes out in the morning at 8:40 every day,” explained John Wishmeyer, the Alaska Airlines Station Office Manager in San Luis Obispo.

The airport celebrated this milestone with a very fitting casino theme.

“They had cupcakes, they had chocolates,” Crow said. “It was all really cool.”

Passengers are looking forward to having this option.

“I go to Vegas a lot for work and for conventions, so to be able to have the direct flight,” explained Katelyn Kaney, who was flying to Vegas for work. “Now it makes it so much easier than having to catch flights in LA or SF.”

“A seven-hour drive or one-hour flight? We'll take the one-hour flight every time,” Mather added.

Six travelers got $100 vouchers from Alaska Airlines.

“It's a great opportunity for not only our residents to get to Las Vegas but for those regions to come into San Luis Obispo and to enjoy our beautiful county and our wineries, our hospitality,” said Dawn Ortiz-Legg, SLO County District 3 Supervisor.