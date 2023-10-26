Here is a look at Día de Muertos events happening this weekend across the Central Coast

Every year, Día De Muertos is celebrated on November 2nd. It's a Mexican tradition that cherishes those who have passed on by remembering them. Other Central and South American countries also commemorate this day.

Families make altars that include candles, flowers and things that belonged to the loved one honored. The person's favorite dish is also featured.

The Central Coast is commemorating the tradition this weekend. The Latino Outreach Council is bringing back a free celebration to Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo. Their first since the pandemic. The event will include altars and a costume contest.

“It's a day of celebration and we're going to have some amazing entertainment, we have an amazing mariachi band, they are actually very, very famous in Mexico, is called Mariachi Santa Cecilia.” said Jacqueline Frederick, the CEO of Latino Outreach Council.

The Día de los Muertos event at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo will take place on Sunday from 2 pm to 6 pm.

“We also have folklorico dancers from Pioneer Valley School in Santa Maria and their beautiful costumes, and we have a DJ that's provided by Nexus Dance Studios,” added Frederick.

Another event happening on Sunday is the Día de los Muertos celebration in Santa Maria at the Veterans Memorial Center located at 313 W Tunnell St, Santa Maria from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Mi Cultura Barbershop in Paso Robles will also host a Día de Muertos event on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. That event is located at 609 12th Street, Paso Robles.