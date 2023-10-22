Hundreds of people gathered for a rally in downtown SLO in response to the Israel-Hamas war

Hundreds of community members gathered in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday to rally in response to the Israel-Hamas war.

Participants gathered at Mission Plaza before they marched around downtown. Organizers said they are gathering to support the freedom of Palestine and for a cease-fire to the Israeli attack on Gaza.

“We are talking about oppressed people who have been who have been under oppression and who have I have seen injustices for decades, not for a couple of years, for decades,” said Ashraf Tobeileh, Coalition for Justice of Palestine. “I think the numbers that you have witnessed here, we're talking maybe 500 people or more that have come out to show their support to the Palestinian cause. We'd like to thank them all for coming out and for being so brave and for raising their voice against oppression, against apartheid and against injustice."

Last week, hundreds of people showed up at the Jewish Community Rally in downtown San Luis Obispo to show support for the state of Israel after being attacked by the political group Hamas.