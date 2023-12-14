'Meathead Movers is worth fighting for.' Owner asks for support as company faces age discrimination lawsuit

The moving company Meathead Movers has been around for 26 years with five offices located in San Luis Obispo, Fresno, Ventura, Temecula and Bakersfield. Now, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is suing the business for age discrimination.

Claims in the complaint include unlawful recruitment, hiring, and advertising practices.

Aaron Steed, the owner and CEO of Meathead Movers, is asking for the community’s help as the company navigates the legal process.

“Meathead Movers is worth fighting for, and that's why I'm here because we didn't do anything wrong," Steed said. “We're going to get past this.”

Meathead Movers has been facing a legal battle with the EEOC since 2017 over alleged age discrimination.

“We were completely open and honest with the EEOC,” Steed explained. “We let them into our office, we answered all of their questions, we thought it was a misunderstanding,” Steed said. “We didn't think we were doing anything wrong because we've never discriminated against anybody. Few years later, we got a demand for $15 million.”

After no settlement was reached, the EEOC filed a lawsuit in September.

“I have agreed not to comment on the back and forth, but the EEOC is demanding that we pay an amount that we simply can't afford for something that we absolutely did not do wrong,” Steed said.

The complaint includes the following statement:

“Plaintiff seeks relief for a class of individuals that were deterred from seeking employment because of their age (40 and over) or denied employment because of their age (40 and over), in moving, packing, and customer service positions.”

Steed said there is no plaintiff.

“There's no one that stood up and said, ‘Meathead Movers discriminated against me,’” Steed said. “The EEOC brought this action upon themselves against my company.”

Also listed in the complaint:

“Plaintiff further alleges that since at least 2017, Defendant engaged in advertising to deter individuals in the protected age group from applying for positions with Defendant.”

The EEOC claims that Meathead Movers:



Exclusively depicts young individuals in Meathead Movers marketing Requests information regarding school schedules and classwork in job-interest forms and employment applications Brands itself as a company that hires and employs “Student Athlete Movers”

Steed said it was “discriminatory to assume that a student-athlete has to be young. It’s anyone who can do the job.”

KSBY News asked Steed what they look for when hiring personnel.

“At Meathead, you're required to move heavy things up and down stairs and then jog to get more, all while maintaining a happy, upbeat, enthusiastic attitude for our clients,” Steed said. “We will hire anyone of any age and any race if they can do the job well.”

KSBY News reached out to the EEOC, but a spokesperson said that the agency can’t comment outside of court as this is active litigation.

“We have employees that are anywhere from 18 into their 50s working here at Meathead Movers,” Steed added. “It's just further proof that we don't discriminate based upon age.”

“The incorrect and unfair assumptions that someone cannot perform a job because of their age -- or that clients would prefer younger workers -- are the impetus behind the Age Discrimination in Employment Act,” said Los Angeles District Director Christine Park-Gonzalez in a September press release. “The EEOC will continue to ensure an even playing field for applicants and employees in the workplace.”

Meathead Movers created a GoFundMe to garner financial support for legal expenses. The Miller Barondess Law Firm is representing them.

“We're trying to raise $500,000,” Steed said. “We just got started a few days ago, and I'm so grateful to all the support and all the words of encouragement and the over 60 people who have donated so far.”

Steed is hoping to keep his company going and continue his philanthropic work, which includes free moves for survivors of domestic violence and transportation of goods during natural disasters.

“We've been in business for 26 years, and I want to be in business for at least 26 years longer and hopefully be able to give this company to my son one day,” Steed said.

For information on job discrimination filings with the EEOC, click here.