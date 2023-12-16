SLO County's emergency managers urge residents to prepare for upcoming rain

San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services Manager Scott Jalbert says county workers have been busy cleaning out creeks, streams and storm drains ahead of the expected rain. He says they are trying to prevent some of the flooding issues that happened during last January's storms.

Jalbert says the county has been paying attention to some of the harder-hit areas from last winter, like Morro Bay and the area around the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee.

He says the best thing residents can do is to make sure they are prepared.

San Luis Obispo County has been divided up into evacuation zones to make notifying residents easier in an emergency.

"They can find their zone on a map; which zone they live in. The intent of those zones is to be used during large-scale evacuations in the event we have to do so but knowing your zone helps because that is how we will communicate," Jalbert said.

He says all residents should know the best evacuation routes as well as a backup in case the main route is blocked.

Jalbert says you should also be prepared to stay in your house if you need to with plenty of water and a charging device for your phone.

ReadySLO.org has additional information about how to prepare for a disaster.