'This is our fire season.' Dry conditions pose high fire risk right now, fire officials say

2023 has been relatively calm on the Central Coast when it comes to wildfires, but Monday, three fires started in a short period of time.

The Lizzie Fire, sparking behind San Luis Obispo High School and burning up the hillside and into nearby neighborhoods had burned 100 acres and was 35 percent contained as of Tuesday morning.

Two other smaller fires that broke out near Cal Poly Monday afternoon burned about half an acre, according to CAL FIRE.

Fire officials often share containment numbers when it comes to wildfires, but what does that mean? The percentage given relates to how much of the perimeter they are positive will not reignite or have the capability to spread.

At any moment, a fallen rock or tree limb on the perimeter could cause the fire to spark again or grow, so officials err on the side of caution when it comes to declaring full containment, especially this time of year.

“This is our fire season in Southern California, and I think that's the thing to keep in mind. We get into the late fall months and we start to see the Santa Ana winds, that's really our highest risk time period. The fuels, the grasses and the brush are as dry as they're going to get in the year, just before winter sets in,” said San Luis Obispo City Fire Chief Todd Tuggle. “It's hot, it's dry, the fuels are dry, and we're primed for this kind of activity and so we just really ask the community to be very cognizant of ignitions, whether it's mowing, equipment, vehicles, whatever it is, just being very cautious of ignition sources during this time of year.

Chief Tuggle says crews will be on-scene over the next 2-3 days, mopping up and putting out flare ups that are expected heading into the evening hours on Tuesday.

