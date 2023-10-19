Want to hunt zombies? Here's a place in San Luis Obispo County where you can do just that

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween while living out your wildest zombie-hunting dreams — or nightmares — here's your opportunity.

Gladiator Paintball Park's annual "Zombie Hunt" event is taking place this weekend, Oct. 20 and 21, and the upcoming Halloween weekend.

Participants will be given a battery-powered gun — a gel blaster — that shoots small non-toxic, biodegradable balls of glow-in-the-dark jelly that fly at about half the speed of a paintball gun. The gel blaster is then used to fight off zombies that will appear throughout the courses set up in the park.

"It's not Disney, it is a scare," said Bobby Poole, the owner of Gladiator Paintball Park. "We have zombies that come out, jump out of different areas, and will literally scare you, but they won't shoot back."

Poole said there are three haunted houses at the park that participants can clear of zombies.

If zombies chasing after you isn't quite your cup of gel, there are non-scare options for both adults and kids, including a shooting range, a bounce house, and a movie.

Reservations are suggested but walk-ins are welcome, too. Tickets start at $25.

You can learn more on the Gladiator Paintball Park website.