Intermittent lane closures planned on Hwy 101 in Gaviota area Tuesday for rock scaling operation

KSBY
Caltrans
Posted at 5:50 PM, Dec 27, 2021
People traveling northbound on Highway 101 through the Gaviota area may run into delays on Tuesday.

Caltrans crews will be conducting a rock scaling operation, and at least one lane of the highway will need to be closed so rocks that are dislodged from the slopes of the hillsides can be removed from the roadway.

The right lane from the Gaviota Rest Area to the Highway 1 interchange just north of the Gaviota Tunnel will be closed intermittently between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on December 28.

Caltrans says these closures should last no more than 15 minutes each.

On Monday, rockslides prompted the closure of the northbound lanes in the same area for a couple of hours while crews cleared the lanes of debris.

