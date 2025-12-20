Investigation underway after firefighters rescue man from hillside near Hwy 154

Firefighters rescued a 69-year-old man on Saturday from a steep hillside near Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County.

Crews were called to the Cold Spring Canyon Arch Bridge area just before 6 a.m, according to an X post by Santa Barbara County Fire Department public information officer Capt. Scott Safechuck.

Safechuck said first-responders used a rope rescue system to reach the man, who had crashed his car into a roadside ditch before traveling about 200 feet through brush down a steep hillside, where he fell and injured himself.

The man was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Officials say it is not yet clear why the man traveled from the ditch down the hillside. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.