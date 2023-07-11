Watch Now
Junior Livestock Show marks the start of the Santa Barbara County Fair

Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 10, 2023
The Junior Livestock Show got underway Monday at the Santa Maria Fairpark with agriculture students from Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties participating in the long-time tradition.

Although the fair is not yet open to the public, the livestock show is an annual event kicking off the 130th Santa Barbara County Fair.

4-H groups showed their turkeys to the judges, who ranked the birds on presentation and muscle tone.

“The atmosphere is amazing and the people are, the community that you find here is just great. So it's a great experience," said Jueentino Ramirez, a Santa Maria high school graduate.

The fair opens to the public on Wednesday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 16.

