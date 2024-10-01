Jury selection underway in case against Atascadero man charged with sex crimes

Jury selection is underway in the case against an Atascadero man charged with sex crimes.

Nathan Abate is charged with rape, rape by use of drugs, and oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

In April 2022, a former San Luis Obispo woman posted on social media about her experience with sexual assault. She named both Abate and Kin Coffee shop owner Julian Contreras as being involved in the incident.

After her story came out, multiple other women shared similar experiences.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the allegations and turned their findings over to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges against Abate in January of 2023. At the time, he was the owner of a local barbershop.

Sheriff's officials say they also still have an active felony arrest warrant for Contreras for sexual assault charges and believe he is out of the country.

Abate is currently out of custody. Opening statement in the case will begin once a jury has been seated.

