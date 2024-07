A Kay Jewelers store in Santa Maria was robbed today, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

Police have not confirmed whether or not the robbery at the 600 block of East Betteravia Rd. was at gunpoint.

This comes after a man robbed the same Key Jewelers store in May last year.



Two different burglars were arrested after the Santa Maria store was robbed in January of 2022.

