Know a family in need? Nominations open for Central Coast Christmas surprise

A Central Coast holiday tradition is back for its 13th year.

Up and Adam's Breaking and Entering Christmas is looking for a local family who could use some extra help making Christmas happen this year.

The community then comes together to fill their home with a tree, decorations, presents, groceries and other essentials...

"And we want to know who that family is because then what we do with the community's help, with your help, is we enact and we make Christmas happen for them in a way that they absolutely never expected," Montiel told KSBY.

The selected family will remain anonymous throughout the surprise. You can nominate a family by clicking here.

To see how volunteers pulled off last year's surprise, click here.