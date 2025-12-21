Volunteers rally to surprise local family with Christmas magic

The holiday spirit was alive and well in North Santa Barbara County on Saturday as volunteers came together for the 12th annual "Breaking and Entering Christmas."

Each year, "Up+Adam" podcast host Adam Montiel organizes the community effort, in which a local family in need is surprised with the perfect Christmas celebration.

Leading up to the holiday season, Montiel accepted nominations to find a family that had an especially difficult year and would benefit greatly from "Breaking and Entering Christmas."

With help from those who nominated this year's family, volunteers were able to enter their home while they were away and deck it out with a Christmas tree, gifts, money, food, and whatever else they might need for their holiday festivities.

"You might remember that magic when you were a kid, but sometimes it gets lost," said Montiel, "It is so much fun to find one family that we can help and make Christmas happen in a way that they would never expect it and will never forget."

The family selected for "Breaking and Entering Christmas" always stays anonymous, ensuring their privacy while still receiving the community's generous support.