KSBY, community raises $47K+ in our "If You Give a Book..." campaign

Community members, businesses and KSBY employees all came together for our 2nd Annual "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign raising a record amount of funds.

KSBY began the campaign internally in early August and then we turned to the community for a two week external campaign.

In total, KSBY employees, community members, local businesses and our sponsorship with SESLOC raised $47,804.

This is the second year we have held the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign and we are excited to announce that we increased fundraising by more than $17,000 in our first year of the campaign.

KSBY will now partner with Scholastic to turn these monetary donations into brand new books for students at four different elementary schools on the Central Coast. With the funds raised, we will be able to provide five books to each student at all four schools. Stay tuned as KSBY will be holding multiple book fairs next year for the students in order to distribute these books.

KSBY wants to thank all of those who donated this year. We look forward to many more years of this campaign and partnering with other Title One schools here on the Central Coast.

“The book drive has been a great partnership between KSBY, Scripps, and our school, and it’s meant books for kids," said Ron Smith, Principal at Arellanes Elementary and recipient from our first campaign. "It meant we were able to get books in the hands of kids that we wouldn't have been able to do otherwise.”

This campaign is done in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation. The foundation has held this campaign for the past four years.

If you missed any of our coverage regarding the importance of literacy for children at a young age, please see the links below.