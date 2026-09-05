Labor Day travelers prioritize experiences over rising travel costs

Rising prices aren't stopping travelers from getting to their destinations this Labor Day weekend, as AAA reports holiday travelers are looking to make the most of what's left of summer.

"Travelers are prioritizing memorable experiences and bucket list destinations. They're prioritizing outdoor experiences, especially when they're trying to look for more affordable experiences," said Anlleyn Venegas, senior public affairs specialist with AAA.

For those making last-minute arrangements, AAA warns Thursday and Friday will be the busiest travel days, especially for drivers. Peak travel times include Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from noon to 8 p.m., Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

"Most people are going to be driving to their destination. So this is what we see during these big holidays. It's just cheaper to drive, even with higher gas prices," Venegas said.

Travelers in California can expect to spend $18 to $24 more this year to fill up their tanks compared to last year. Despite the increased costs, many are still hitting the road.

At a local San Luis Obispo gas station, most residents said they planned to stay put this holiday weekend.

"I am going to be working. I have no plans to travel. I'll be here just fine. I like it," said Marissa Ribeiro, a local resident.

However, locals do expect to deal with increased traffic due to an influx of tourists visiting the Central Coast.

Air travel and cruises remain popular options for travelers, though domestic flights are more expensive compared to international flights.

"People flying outside of the country paid less for their flights compared to last year, and the top international destinations are Rome, Vancouver, London, Dublin and Paris," Venegas said.

Alexandra Tauscher, a Paso Robles resident, is taking advantage of lower international prices for her first trip to Vancouver, Canada.

"We booked it a while ago, so that was really good. We were looking at hotels up there, and they are more expensive, but it's kind of worth it. I don't know when I'll get to go to Canada again — I've heard it's beautiful, and I'm excited," Tauscher said.

AAA advises drivers to start their trips early, before noon, to avoid heavy traffic during peak travel times.

