Lake Fire grows to 26,176 acres, 12 percent contained

The Lake Fire burning near Zaca Lake has charred 26,176 acres.

The latest update released by CAL FIRE Tuesday morning shows the fire is now 12 percent contained.

It broke out late Friday afternoon, quickly burning thousands of acres of grass, brush and timber in the Los Padres National Forest.

Fire officials say most of the fire’s growth is in the southeast portion of the fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away on Monday, which left some planes unable to make drops on the fire.

WATCH: "Thanks fire heroes." Los Olivos resident Heather Mason & family show support for firefighters

Firefighters from in and out of the state are battling the fire with additional crews being brought in as fire officials work to keep the flames from spreading to homes and businesses in the south-easterly part of the fire.

Fire officials say some terrain in the area is difficult to access.

Monday night, new evacuation orders were issued for parts of Figueroa Mountain south of Tunnel House at the Sisquoc River, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the southern end of Cachuma Mountain, and west of Los Padres National Forest areas.

Additional evacuation warnings were issued for the area of Goat Rock, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the U.S. Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road, and south of Cachuma Mountain.

Evacuation orders were already in place for all areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd.) to Chamberlin Ranch, and all areas from Zaca Lake Road at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River including east of Foxen Canyon Road to the 9000 block and north to the Sisquoc River (including Rancho Sisquoc).

Click here for an interactive map of the areas under evacuation orders and warnings.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation shelter at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang.

A Call Center is now open for information about the Lake Fire and resources for those who are impacted by the Lake Fire and resources for those who are impacted by the evacuation orders and warnings. Call 833-688-5551 to reach the call center.

