Lake Fire Day 6: 'Significant fire activity' in southeast prompts increase in acreage

Wednesday marks Day 6 of the Lake Fire and firefighters say they're still battling significant fire activity on the southeast side of the fire.

The wildfire broke out on the afternoon of Friday, July 5 in the Los Padres National Forest near Zaca Lake in Santa Barbara County.

As of Wednesday morning, the fire had burned 28,987 acres and was 16% contained.

Firefighters have been dealing with continued high temperatures and rugged terrain as they try to gain control of the fire. Fire officials say it was a mostly quiet night at the Lake Fire, although the southeast portion of the fire remains a concern and their top priority is preventing the fire from spreading toward communities to the south.

Firefighters are reportedly conducting tactical firing operations ahead of the fire to control its spread.

Several evacuation orders and warnings are in place. Approximately 1,500 people have been evacuated since the start of the fire, according to fire officials. Click here to see an updated list of evacuation orders and warnings.

As of Tuesday evening, U.S. Forest Service officials said there had been no private homes damaged by the fire; however, there were reports that three USFS structures may have been damaged. A spokesperson said crews have not been able to access the area yet to confirm those reports.

More than 2,700 fire personnel are currently assigned to the fire. According to USFS officials, a small number of heat-related injuries have been reported among firefighters on the front lines.

See an updated map of the Lake Fire below:

