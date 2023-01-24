Kyle Doan search efforts to continue, but on limited basis

No other large-scale operations in the search for Kyle Doan are being planned at this time.

With now more than two weeks having passed since the 5-year-old was swept into raging floodwaters near San Miguel, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says there will be small-scale searches done on a continuous, but limited basis.

Nearly 300 people from various agencies across the state assisted in a massive search over weekend, which focused on areas of the Salinas River in San Miguel.

The sheriff’s office says the search did not turn up anything belonging to Kyle, adding that at this time, there are no plans for other large-scale search efforts.

The sheriff’s office has had drone, dive and other teams out in the Paso Robles and San Miguel areas nearly every day since Kyle went missing the morning of Jan. 9. At one point, the California National Guard had also joined in on the search.

A sheriff's spokesperson did not say when any smaller-scale searches may be taking place.