Local barber charged with sex crimes to go to trial, judge rules

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office
Nathan Daniel Abate
Posted at 6:20 PM, Aug 29, 2023
The case against a local barbershop owner charged with sex crimes will go to trial, a San Luis Obispo County judge has ruled.

Nathan Abate, 35, of Atascadero was charged with rape of an intoxicated victim and oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

In April 2022, a former San Luis Obispo woman posted on social media about her experience with sexual assault. She named both Abate and Kin Coffee shop owner Julian Contreras as being involved in the incident.

After her story came out, multiple other women shared similar experiences.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the allegations and turned their findings over to the SLO County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges against Abate this past January.

Abate's next court appearance is scheduled for September 7.

