Local barber shop owner re-enters not guilty pleas to rape charges

A local barbershop owner charged with sex crimes was back in court Thursday where he once again pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Nathan Abate, 35, of Atascadero is charged with rape, rape by use of drugs, and oral copulation of a person under the age of 18.

In April 2022, a former San Luis Obispo woman posted on social media about her experience with sexual assault. She named both Abate and Kin Coffee shop owner Julian Contreras as being involved in the incident.

After her story came out, multiple other women shared similar experiences.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation into the allegations and turned their findings over to the SLO County District Attorney's Office, which announced the charges against Abate this past January.

In court Thursday, the judge denied a motion by the defense to dismiss the case against him.

Sheriff's officials say they also still have an active arrest warrant for Contreras for sexual assault charges but his location is unknown.

Abate is due back in court for a trial setting conference on Oct. 5. He is currently out of custody.