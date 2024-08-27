Local business owners want less vacancies in Downtown SLO

The former home of longtime barbeque joint, Mo's Smokehouse BBQ, has a new tenant: CJ's BBQ Smokehouse.

CJ’s is a new business moving in next to Antigua Brewing taking over Mo's which closed in December of 2022.

“We like a vibrant downtown," Antigua co-owner Chris Banys said. "The fewer vacancies, the better.”

It’s not the only vacancy you’ll see in downtown. Even though the former home of Beverly’s is now occupied, on Higuera St. the buildings that used to be the home of Ross and Charles Shoes, still remain empty.

“There was just a lot of movement and traffic going back and forth," Junkgirls co-owner Melissa James recalled. "I think we saw a lot more people on our street because of those two stores.”

Downtown SLO CEO LeBren Harris, in a statement said “with a vacancy rate below 9%, we recognize the challenges businesses face, but we're excited to see both new and established entrepreneurs continue to see value in operating here."

“Places fill back up and the city reduced the parking rates, people are starting to come downtown more and that's really good for everybody," Banys explained.

Filling vacant spaces and the reduced parking rates that went into effect in July are factors that both Antigua Brewing and Junkgirls owners believe are providing more business for them.

For Antigua Brewing, Banys said they've seen better business in the past 4-6 weeks.

“I am seeing a slow turnaround," James agreed. "It feels like it's coming back. People are starting to look around again and shop and come into town and some of the open spaces are now getting filled, which is really a good thing.”

Two major vacancies downtown are the buildings that previously held Ross and Charles Shoes across from each other on Higuera street. A quick public records search showed there is no accepted permit or plan for either space.