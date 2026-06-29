Local esthetician killed in Hwy 101 crash

A local esthetician has been identified as the man killed in a crash on Highway 101 near San Luis Obispo last week.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Gary Noe Arias was the 27-year-old driver who died when his pickup truck crashed and overturned on the highway near San Luis Bay Drive late Tuesday night.

"Gary was a kind, ambitious, caring, and energetic soul who brought light into every room he entered,” loved ones stated on a GoFundMe post. "He was known for his warm smile, positive spirit, and genuine compassion for others. As an esthetician, Gary was highly respected and loved by his clients and peers, earning a reputation as one of the very best in his field. His passion, dedication, and ability to make people feel confident and cared for left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him."

By Monday afternoon, more than $26,000 had been raised to reportedly help support Arias’ family with funeral and memorial expenses.

The Driver of a BMW who collided with the crashed pickup was said to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.