Local Jedi padawans learn new skills at Star Wars Day event in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO — May 4th is known as Star Wars Day. To celebrate, the Masonic Lodge took families to a galaxy far, far away with a galactic family adventure and Jedi training experience.

Event organizers say there were interactive activities, music, and heroic challenges.

The event started with a Jedi initiation ceremony to pledge the "Jedi oath" followed by a lesson in lightsaber skills from "Jedi masters," interactive challenges, a character meet and greet, and an epic dark side battle.

5-year-old Wren and 8-year-old Flora Hansen got to show off their new saber skills in the battle against Darth Vader.

"I liked fighting Darth Vader because it was very, very exciting," said Flora.

Wren agreed, saying, "I like fighting Darth Vader because I've never got to fight someone before."

Organizers say the activities helped teach kids bravery, integrity, discipline and the importance of "choosing the light."