Lompoc man sentenced in deadly Harris Grade DUI crash

Dozens of family members of a Lompoc man killed in a DUI crash last year were in court Monday for sentencing of the man responsible.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office says Isaac DeLuna was given a four-year state prison sentence for the charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated following the Aug. 22, 2020 crash.

The California Highway Patrol says the now 21-year-old lost control of his car and crossed into oncoming traffic on Harris Grade Road south of Burton Mesa Boulevard., crashing into another vehicle driven by Benjamin Romayor, 68, of Lompoc.

Romayor died from his injuries.

In court Monday were 32 of the victim’s family members and many others via Zoom, according to the DA’s Office.

DeLuna, who was taken back into custody earlier this month after pleading guilty, has time credits for 23 days.

