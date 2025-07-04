Madre Fire grows to 70,801 acres

MADRE FIRE



70,801 acres

10% containment

Highway 166 closed between Highway 101 and New Cuyama

Growth of the Madre Fire burning off Highway 166 expanded overnight, now having scorched 70,801 acres by Friday morning.

At just 10 percent contained, the fire burning in the New Cuyama area is now the largest fire to burn in California so far this year.

Highway 166 remains closed.

Evacuation warnings and orders

Evacuation orders are in effect for Zones LPF- 017, SLC 226, 240, 263, 264, 265, 298, 299, 300, 312, 313, 337 338, 339 and 358.

Evacuation warnings were in place for Zones SLC-225, 239, 266, 301, 359, 365, 366 and 367.

County of SLO

The areas are shown in red for orders and yellow for warnings on an interactive map here.

Fire officials say some evacuations have extended into Kern County.

Madre Fire prompts evacuations: Here's how to determine your Evacuation Zone

Madre Fire prompts evacuations: Here’s how to determine your Evacuation Zone

Multiple agencies have responded to help fight the fire, which broke out July 2, both from the air and on the ground.

On Thursday, smoke was affecting air quality across the Central Coast.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.