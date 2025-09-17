Man charged with felony murder, DUI following fatal Highway 246 crash

A man has been charged with felony murder and DUI counts following a crash on Highway 246 that killed one person earlier this month.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced on Tuesday that charges have been filed against 46-year-old Jesus Moises Martinez Chavira.

Martinez Chavira is being charged with one felony count of murder for an incident on Highway 246 on Sept. 5 that killed a man.

It is further alleged that Martinez Chavira drove under the influence of alcohol, causing major injury to another victim.



The 46-year-old was arraigned on Tuesday in the Santa Maria Superior Court, and bail was set at $2 million.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the case, and Senior Deputy District Attorney Madison Whitmore and Deputy District Attorney Ryan Clausen are leading the prosecution team.

A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 1, according to the District Attorney's Office.