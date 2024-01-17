Man killed in Santa Maria officer-involved shooting now identified

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials released the names of those involved in the officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria over the weekend.

According to the sheriff's office, Wesley Gerald Klotthor, 32, of Santa Maria was shot and killed after a 4-hour-long standoff with law enforcement.

The incident happened on Saturday, Jan. 13, after officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Blake Street to a report of a family dispute.

Deputies said Klotthor pulled out a gun during the argument.

Family members were reportedly able to run away and call for help.

The sheriff's office said negotiators worked for about four hours to "deescalate and stabilize the situation."

The shooting happened when deputies found Klotthor in the backyard of the residence. Klotthor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office identified Detective Nicholas Adomaitis and Detective Michael Savey as the deputies involved in the shooting.

Officials said detectives Adomaitis and Savey did not require medical attention.

Both deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave as part of sheriff's office policy.

The incident remains under investigation.