Man pleads not guilty in 2019 death of Oceano Man

An Oceano murder suspect appeared in court for arraignment Thursday.

David Krause pleaded not guilty to the murder of Lawrence Albert Bross in Oceano more than two years ago.

The 90-year-old was found dead inside his home on the 1400 block of Strand Way on Jan. 24, 2019.

Sheriff's officials said an autopsy determined Bross’s cause of death to be "multiple chop force traumatic injuries."

Krause, 41, was reportedly already in custody at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on unrelated charges when he was arrested last week in connection with Bross’s murder.

Sheriff Ian Parkinson said forensic evidence, specifically a DNA match, helped identify Krause as the suspect.

The district attorney’s office said the victim and suspect had met before but could not go into detail on their relationship or the motive for the killing.

Krause’s bail is set at $1 million. He’s due back in court April 22.

