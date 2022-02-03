Meet the airman behind the Space Force motto 'Semper Supra'

During the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Wednesday, KSBY News met the airman who came up with the new Space Force motto - Semper Supra.

Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez says he came up with the motto by researching other mottos from other military branches.

"I chose those words just because it has a great balance to it. It's easy to say and it has a great ring to it, and even in English, it has alliteration of 'Always Above. Semper Supra.' So they both start with S in Latin and they both start with A in English and it's just the perfect fit," Sanchez explained.

He says he was shocked when he received an email saying that "Semper Supra" was chosen for the motto.

Sanchez says that General John W. Raymond, the Chief of Space Operations, personally congratulated him.

The U.S. Space Force officially became a branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in 2019.

Vandenberg Space Force Base changed its name from Vandenberg Air Force Base in May 2021. At the same time, it was redesignated from the 30th Space Wing to Space Launch Delta 30 under the U.S. Space Force Space Operations Command.