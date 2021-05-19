Memorial service, procession to take place Thursday for fallen San Luis Obispo police detective

A memorial service and procession for fallen San Luis Obispo police detective Luca Benedetti will take place Thursday.

The service for the 12-year veteran of the department is set for 10 a.m. at the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly and is expected to last about two hours.

The City of San Luis Obispo says thousands of people are expected. People who previously registered to attend are asked to carpool and arrive early due to limited parking, which will be available near the PAC and surrounding streets.

Following the service, a procession involving local first responders will take place.

It will depart Cal Poly along Grand Avenue and head onto Monterey Street before entering Northbound Highway 101. The procession will end at the Paso Robles Cemetery for a private graveside service.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area during the procession and take alternate routes. The California Highway Patrol will have portions of the highway blocked off at times.

People viewing the procession are asked to do so from a safe distance.

During the memorial, the city says first responders from outside agencies will help patrol the city of San Luis Obispo so that Det. Benedetti’s colleagues can attend the service.

Memorial sites are set up at the San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo Fire Station #1 at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave. at on the lawn of City Hall, 990 Palm Street. People are encouraged to visit the sites through Friday.

All cards or other items left at the sites will be given to the Benedetti family.

Benedetti, 37, was shot and killed while serving a search warrant at a home in San Luis Obispo on May 10. He leaves behind a wife and two young daughters.

Another detective with him was also injured but is expected to recover.

Gofundme accounts have established for both families.

The service and procession will be live streamed on KSBY.com.

