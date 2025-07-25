Michael Erin Woody announces candidacy for SLO Co. District 2 supervisor

Michael Erin Woody has announced his intent to run for a seat on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors in 2026.

The District 2 candidate is looking to replace long-time supervisor Bruce Gibson after he steps down from the role next year.



Woody, who currently works as the president and owner of Struct One Engineering & Construction, Inc., has run for local office several times throughout the past few years.

In 2018, the engineer appeared as a republican candidate in the nonpartisan primary for District 24 Congressman, earning 10% of the vote.

Woody ran for District 24 Congressman again in 2020, but did not make it onto the nonpartisan primary ballot.

The Morro Bay local says he is no longer party-affiliated.

Woody's campaign reportedly focuses on issues related to the environment, elections, the local economy, and homelessness.

Namely, the engineer is promoting "proven renewable [energy] alternatives like distributed solar" and "targeted tax incentives for small businesses," according to his campaign website.

Another candidate running for the District 2 Supervisor position is the San Luis Obispo Chamber CEO, Jim Dantona.



The California primary election for District 2 supervisor will be held on June 2, 2026.